Michael W. (Mike) Rhinaman
Indianapolis - I was born on January 20, 1962 at St. Frances Hospital in Beech Grove, IN to Jack C. Sr. and Marilyn Hertz Rhinaman, and died reluctantly on July 26, 2019. The cause of my passing is not important. It is more important to know that I left my mark on this earth showing that I traveled through my life, hoping that I left it a better place.
My career was mostly in banking where I started in the counting room of the vault at Merchants Bank after graduation from Manual High School and continued there moving up to Sr. VP of the Fraud Division at the successor bank PNC. I chose to leave the organization to remain near my family rather than move to Pittsburg. I then joined REN PSG as a principal client executive in trust services.
I'm hoping that I bettered lives with my everyday acts of kindness and compassion. A tireless volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House at Riley Hospital, I worked most weekends and every holiday so that the other volunteers could spend time with their families.
I had varied interests that included but were not limited to auto racing, photography, music, the Colts and was an enthusiastic, if not avid, shopper.
I was predeceased by my parents and my sister Debbie. Survivors include my Brother Jack (Michelle) of Peru, IN, Cindy Morrison of Louisville, KY, Nancy (Randy) Cox of Greenwood and Ann (Scott) Giddens of Franklin. Nine nieces and nephews and eight great nieces and nephews
My wish is to have family and friends celebrate my life, rather than mourn my passing, at 1 pm on Sunday August 11, 2019 at Riley Outpatient Center, Lower level Ruth Lilly Learning Center 705 Riley Hospital Drive. Indianapolis, IN 46202
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you direct any memorials to the Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 9, 2019