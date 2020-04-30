Michael William (Mike) Harmon
Michael (Mike) William Harmon

Michael (Mike) William Harmon of Cary, NC, formerly of Greensburg, IN, passed away April 24, 2020 at the age of 72. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen Harmon, his sister Patty, and grandchildren Matthew Marshall and Isabelle Demaree. He is survived by the love of his life, Karen "Rennie" Gleitz; siblings Dennis (Linda) Harmon, Willa (Robert) King, Rebecca (Ronald) Morton, and Nicholas (Monica) Harmon; daughters Stephanie (Jessie) Davis, Deborah Harmon, and Jane (Ryan) McFarland; step-children Chad Foree and Zoe (Thomas) Devylder; grandchildren Erin, Jessie, and Stephan Davis, Brittany Marshall, Aaron Demaree, Jacob, Allison, and Lucas McFarland, and Vanessa Reed, and great grandsons Ezra and Nash Inman, as well as several nieces and nephews. Mike was born at Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville, Indiana in 1948 and graduated from Greensburg Community High School in 1966. He was a member of the Indiana National Guard from 1969-1975. During his service he was awarded the Rifle Expert Badge and the Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal. Mike attended Herron School of Art in Indianapolis, as well as the Art Academy of Cincinnati. He did artwork for Q95 in Indianapolis for several years, including caricatures of Bob and Tom for calendars, billboards and other memorabilia. Later, after moving to Cary, NC he co-founded Aardvark Screen Printing, where he created custom artwork for local businesses and nearby universities. Mike was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds, loved art, nature, photography and driving his Jeep.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
