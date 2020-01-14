|
Michele Ann Forsyth
Michele Ann "Mikie" Forsyth, 77, passed away quietly on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Danville, Ind. She was born Sept. 27, 1942 in Red Oak, Iowa. She graduated from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis in 1960 and moved to West Lafayette for several years before returning to Indianapolis, where she remained for most of her adult life. She is survived by a daughter, Paige Rawlings; brothers Jim Forsyth and Steve Forsyth; also a newly found sister Bonnie Manley and brother Paul Rhinehart; eight grandchildren; and partner Tom Moroney. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Rawlings; sister, Bonnie Moberly; and her parents, Harold and Elaine Forsyth.
Mikie ran a cleaning business for several years in Indianapolis before retiring to pursue her love for traveling and ballroom dancing. She also cherished her horse, Bailey, and dog Xana. She was known for her quick smile and friendly manner, and enjoyed seeing new places and trying new activities, including becoming a true Indianapolis Colts fan.
A Celebration of Life is being arranged for June, with date and time to be announced. Interment will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Fishers, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Horse Rescue, 916 S Prairie Ave. Frankfort, IN 46041-7438.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020