Services
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
Michelle Anne Dorn


1965 - 2019
Michelle Anne Dorn Obituary
Michelle Anne Dorn

Carmel - Michelle Anne Dorn passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on September 20, 2019 in Carmel.

She was born in Bishops Stortford U.K. on September 11, 1965. She is survived by her loving husband Ken Dorn and her two children son Oliver and daughter Alex Dorn.

Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday September 29th 2019 at 4:00pm with visitation from 2-4pm at Leppert Mortuary - Carmel 900 N Rangeline Rd Carmel IN 46032
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
