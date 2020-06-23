Michelle D. Sutton
Michelle D. Sutton

Fishers - Michelle Sutton, 50, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, while at home. She was born on March 3, 1970, in Urbana, Illinois, the daughter of Wilbur and Marsha (McVey) Sutton.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Peace Learning Center of Indianapolis at www.peacelearningcenter.org. Full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
