Michelle LeachFishers - Michelle (Moore) Leach, formerly of Fishers, IN died November 19, 2020. She was the loving mother of Erin Somers and her husband Zan Esping. Michelle is also survived by her sister Leslie (Moore) Rutherford her brother-in-law Mick, and her parents Ronald and Brenda Moore. Michelle was a devoted mother and friend. She was a brave fighter. Michelle was quick with a contagious laugh and kept a meticulously clean and organized house. She loved summer, the beach and a good time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are planning to honor and remember Michelle's life in a private memorial on Saturday, March 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.