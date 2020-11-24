1/
Michelle Leach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle Leach

Fishers - Michelle (Moore) Leach, formerly of Fishers, IN died November 19, 2020. She was the loving mother of Erin Somers and her husband Zan Esping. Michelle is also survived by her sister Leslie (Moore) Rutherford her brother-in-law Mick, and her parents Ronald and Brenda Moore. Michelle was a devoted mother and friend. She was a brave fighter. Michelle was quick with a contagious laugh and kept a meticulously clean and organized house. She loved summer, the beach and a good time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are planning to honor and remember Michelle's life in a private memorial on Saturday, March 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 527-4871
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved