J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Daniel Island Club
600 Island Park Drive
Charleston, SC
Daniel Island, SC - Michelle Lynnette Spears Cannon, 58, of Daniel Island, South Carolina, wife of William "Bill" Lindsay Cannon died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Her Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island from 6:00 until 9:00 pm. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL.

Michelle was born September 23, 1960 in Indianapolis, Indiana, daughter of Clifford Berry Spears and Patricia Ellen McPeek Spears Genung. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ball State University and worked as an Executive Vice President with Gildan Activewear.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Cannon of Daniel Island, SC; son, Colin Cannon (Mary Alice) of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Kelsey Cannon of Charleston, SC; two brothers, Michael Spears (Sharon) of Indianapolis, IN and Mark Spears (Jamie) of Noblesville, IN.

Memorials may be made to the 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 5, 2019
