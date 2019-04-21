|
Michelle Lynnette Spears Cannon
Daniel Island, South Carolina - Michelle Lynnette Spears Cannon September 23, 1960-April 2, 2019
Michelle Lynnette Spears Cannon, 58, of Daniel Island, South Carolina, wife of William "Bill" Lindsay Cannon died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Her Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27th at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, 700 W. 38th Street. Family will receive guests from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 3:00 p.m. followed by additional time for visitation at a luncheon and reception.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019