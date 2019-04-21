Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Lynnette Spears Cannon


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michelle Lynnette Spears Cannon Obituary
Michelle Lynnette Spears Cannon

Daniel Island, South Carolina - Michelle Lynnette Spears Cannon September 23, 1960-April 2, 2019

Michelle Lynnette Spears Cannon, 58, of Daniel Island, South Carolina, wife of William "Bill" Lindsay Cannon died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Her Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27th at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, 700 W. 38th Street. Family will receive guests from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 3:00 p.m. followed by additional time for visitation at a luncheon and reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crown Hill Funeral Home
Download Now