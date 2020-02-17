Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John Knox Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
John Knox Presbyterian Church
Interment
Following Services
Washington Park East Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Rethmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Ruth (Dyke) Rethmeyer


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle Ruth (Dyke) Rethmeyer Obituary
Michelle Ruth (Dyke) Rethmeyer

Michelle Ruth (Dyke) Rethmeyer, was born on Nov 16, 1958. She went to be with the Lord Feb 16, 2020. Michelle is survived by her husband James Rethmeyer, her son Dyke Michaels, sister Suzanne (Dyke) Schoppenhorst, baby sister Rachelle Le Fur, stepdaughter Angie Rethmeyer, stepsons Jeremy and Gary Rethmeyer and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Leland and Irene (Le Fur) Dyke and her sister Malou (Dyke) Spitzer. She worked at the Indiana State Board of Health and retired from Eli Lily. Michelle loved her grandchildren. She also enjoyed birding, photography, flowers and anything to do with nature. Michelle was very dedicated to God and loved the church that she volunteered at when she was able. Visitation for Michelle will be Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Flanner and Buchanan-Speedway from 4 to 8 pm

The Funeral will begin promptly at 11a.m. on Thursday February 20, 2020 at John Knox Presbyterian Church with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.

Internment will be at Washington Park East Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -