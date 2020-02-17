|
Michelle Ruth (Dyke) Rethmeyer
Michelle Ruth (Dyke) Rethmeyer, was born on Nov 16, 1958. She went to be with the Lord Feb 16, 2020. Michelle is survived by her husband James Rethmeyer, her son Dyke Michaels, sister Suzanne (Dyke) Schoppenhorst, baby sister Rachelle Le Fur, stepdaughter Angie Rethmeyer, stepsons Jeremy and Gary Rethmeyer and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Leland and Irene (Le Fur) Dyke and her sister Malou (Dyke) Spitzer. She worked at the Indiana State Board of Health and retired from Eli Lily. Michelle loved her grandchildren. She also enjoyed birding, photography, flowers and anything to do with nature. Michelle was very dedicated to God and loved the church that she volunteered at when she was able. Visitation for Michelle will be Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Flanner and Buchanan-Speedway from 4 to 8 pm
The Funeral will begin promptly at 11a.m. on Thursday February 20, 2020 at John Knox Presbyterian Church with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.
Internment will be at Washington Park East Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020