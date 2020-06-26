Micki Sue Mooney
Indianapolis - On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, God took Micki into His everlasting arms, while hundreds of friends gathered at Calvary Tabernacle to pray for this beloved lady and her family. "Sister Mooney", as she was affectionately called by the congregation, had served alongside her husband, Rev. Paul D. Mooney as the Pastor's Wife of Calvary Tabernacle located in Fountain Square for the past 32 years. She was a servant of Christ, an adoring wife, a loving mother, and enthusiastic grandmother, and everyone's encourager.
She was born September 6, 1944 in Lilbourn, MO, to the late Johnie Wesley and Clars Jewell Taylor Harden. Micki moved with her family at age 9 to Windfall, IN, where she graduated from Windfall High School in 1962. She was married to Rev. Paul D. Mooney on June 28, 1963 in Windfall, IN. They shared a great, enduring love.
Micki was a faithful Pastor's wife who worked alongside Rev. Mooney serving three congregations in Muskegon, MI, Shelby, MI, and in Indianapolis, IN filling the role with grace and dignity. She was a gifted musician and at Pastor Mooney's request she lent her unique style and flair to the organ as they traveled the globe ministering in Word and song.
Micki served as student counselor and instructor at Indiana Bible College for more than 30 years. She taught by example how to live a life of true faith through hardship, pain, loss, and sickness. Yet, through it all, she had a special way of making people feel her love and her genuine care.
Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle, 902 Fletcher Avenue, and Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Homegoing Celebration will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Micki is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Rev. Paul D. Mooney; son, Jonathan Paul Mooney; daughters, Adena Cheryl Pedigo (Rev. Tim) and Jaye Mooney Rodenbush (Rev. Robert); nine grandchildren, Justine Jaye Winwood (Jeremy), Jacquelyn Kaye Mooney, Danna Pogue (Harrison), Adena Maci Pedigo, Rev. Georgeon Paul Pedigo, Daci Renee Mooney, Rylee Brooke Mooney, Micki Evangeline Rodenbush and Robert Mooney Rodenbush; one great-granddaughter, Maybelle Geranium Eisentrout; brother, Kenneth Wayne Harden (Beverly); and two sisters-in-law, Judith Ann Harden and Maxine Harden. Micki was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl Eugene Harden, Rev. John Wesley "Jay" Harden, and Harold Glen "Dutch" Harden; and one sister, Peggy Ann Harden.
Services are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel, 3333 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Indianapolis - On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, God took Micki into His everlasting arms, while hundreds of friends gathered at Calvary Tabernacle to pray for this beloved lady and her family. "Sister Mooney", as she was affectionately called by the congregation, had served alongside her husband, Rev. Paul D. Mooney as the Pastor's Wife of Calvary Tabernacle located in Fountain Square for the past 32 years. She was a servant of Christ, an adoring wife, a loving mother, and enthusiastic grandmother, and everyone's encourager.
She was born September 6, 1944 in Lilbourn, MO, to the late Johnie Wesley and Clars Jewell Taylor Harden. Micki moved with her family at age 9 to Windfall, IN, where she graduated from Windfall High School in 1962. She was married to Rev. Paul D. Mooney on June 28, 1963 in Windfall, IN. They shared a great, enduring love.
Micki was a faithful Pastor's wife who worked alongside Rev. Mooney serving three congregations in Muskegon, MI, Shelby, MI, and in Indianapolis, IN filling the role with grace and dignity. She was a gifted musician and at Pastor Mooney's request she lent her unique style and flair to the organ as they traveled the globe ministering in Word and song.
Micki served as student counselor and instructor at Indiana Bible College for more than 30 years. She taught by example how to live a life of true faith through hardship, pain, loss, and sickness. Yet, through it all, she had a special way of making people feel her love and her genuine care.
Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle, 902 Fletcher Avenue, and Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Homegoing Celebration will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Micki is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Rev. Paul D. Mooney; son, Jonathan Paul Mooney; daughters, Adena Cheryl Pedigo (Rev. Tim) and Jaye Mooney Rodenbush (Rev. Robert); nine grandchildren, Justine Jaye Winwood (Jeremy), Jacquelyn Kaye Mooney, Danna Pogue (Harrison), Adena Maci Pedigo, Rev. Georgeon Paul Pedigo, Daci Renee Mooney, Rylee Brooke Mooney, Micki Evangeline Rodenbush and Robert Mooney Rodenbush; one great-granddaughter, Maybelle Geranium Eisentrout; brother, Kenneth Wayne Harden (Beverly); and two sisters-in-law, Judith Ann Harden and Maxine Harden. Micki was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl Eugene Harden, Rev. John Wesley "Jay" Harden, and Harold Glen "Dutch" Harden; and one sister, Peggy Ann Harden.
Services are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel, 3333 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis. www.shirleybrothers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.