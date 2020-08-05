Michael (Mike) E. Writt, founder of Nutra-Balance-Products, passed away peacefully the morning of August 3rd, 2020. He was 84.
Mike is survived by his loving wife Donna (Marlow), who he has been happily married to for over 64 years. Mike and Donna have three children: Michael Writt, Lisa (Fred) Hess, and Mark (Susan) Writt. He was a wonderful grandfather to six grandchildren: Tim Hess (Jen), Matt Hess, Conner Writt, Emily Writt, Sarah Writt, and Ethan Writt. Mike has four great-grandchildren: Noah, Evan, Layla, and Tyson Hess. Mike was a man of many interests which included working and developing nutritional products, spending time outdoors, reading, travelling, bike riding, listening to music, and most importantly, spending time with his family. He was an animal lover and had a special admiration for his dogs and horses.
Mike was born in 1935 in Brooklyn, New York but was raised on the eastside of Indianapolis, IN. He was the second oldest of 11 siblings. Mike was a standout athlete at Warren Central High School in football, track, and basketball. He graduated in 1954 and earned a scholarship for football and track to Butler University. Mike was a salesman for many years in the pharmaceutical and food business before he founded M&D Sales, a food brokerage company. Mike founded multiple businesses which focused on healthcare and nutritional foods, including Nutra-Balance-Products, M&D Sales, Major Sales, Writt Sales and Supply, and Snow-Pack Products. Mike focused all his efforts on developing high quality nutritional products to improve the health of cancer, renal, and dysphagia patients that needed nutritional supplements.
He was the Founder, President and CEO of Nutra-Balance-Products for over 40 years, developing and producing over 65 nutritional food and beverage products for the healthcare industry. Mike retired at age 82.
Mike loved music including jazz and country music and could often be heard singing a favorite Willie Nelson or Ray Charles song. He had a sweet tooth and was always ready to take his grandkids for an ice cream run. He also enjoyed travelling to the low country and vacationing in Hilton Head, South Carolina with his family.
He was a volunteer coach for several years coaching youth sports at Our Lady of Lourdes, Nativity, and Irvington Little League Baseball. He had a great love of athletics and competition and enjoyed coaching, teaching, and encouraging young people to work hard towards their goals to become the best they could be. Mike was a loving and supportive father, grandfather, brother, friend, and coach who will be thought of often and missed by many.
A memorial mass will be held in his honor in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 7th at 11a at St. Simon Catholic Church. The mass, will begin at 11a.m. The family wishes that, in lieu of flowers, donations be designated to CYO Youth Sports. Interested individuals may make their gifts out to Catholic Youth Organization, with the fund named in the memo line, and mailed to 580 East Stevens Street (Attn: CYO Youth Sports Indianapolis, IN 46203 or contact Christine Metzger @ (317) 632-9311. Email Christine Metzger at cmetzger@cyoarchindy.org