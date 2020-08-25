Milan Staletovich
NEKO NIEMA STA SERBIN IMADA
A Serbian Man of Elegance and Nobility
A BON VIVANT
In the book of life when a page turns it turns FAST. When a door closes you don't just stand there you find another door. Milan ALWAYS FOUND ANOTHER DOOR. On 20 August he found that last earthly door and stepped thru it to a Higher Life.
Preceded in death by his extraordinary and Nobel parents Stoyko and Perunika Staletovich, his adored darling, dearest baby sister Jelana Tesla and Leon O. Riggs beloved brother-in-law and fellow antiquer.
Milan lived the life he loved and loved the life he lived and no one could change that. He had his own ideas about right and wrong and lived by them no matter what the law or convention dictated, each of us acts according to their own sense of morality, who hasn't done reprehensible things in youthful recklessness. Yes, he did some very foolish things, but did them with great enthusiasm, through force of personality and WILL. HE overcame himself and persevered. He won us over with a combination of idealism and unimaginable ferocity. He was the envy of many for his free spirit and life in the fast lane, with a physical courage on the verge of being suicidal, speed fast cars, bikes boats and horses.
Milan was wildly attractive, had great personal charisma and was catnip to the ladies up to the very end he adored and worshiped women. His candor was refreshing, shocking, thrilling and electrifying. He was special to each of us for different reasons and special to all of us for the same reasons.
Among his proudest accomplishments were his super salesmanship abilities and negotiating skills, assisting mother-in-law, Jean Barnes, with her Tammy jewels empire, with kiosks in every DeBartlo and Simon Malls. An American dream realized!
He was an accomplished world class equestrian, within one jump from making the International Olympic Equestrian Team. He had an amazing seat and looked fabulous in his riding habit.
He was instrumental in the success of the family restaurants, The Pleasant Peasants. His main contributions were his legendary, captivating hilarious story telling talent. Capturing the likes of David Bowie, Liberace, Jack Klugman, Rock Hudson, Andy Jacobs and many other local, national and international politicians and celebrities that dinned frequently at The Peasant.
What he loved most about life was people, people as people in all the wonderfully wild variety, important people and just plain people ALL people. What he loved most about people was the chance to befriend them in their hour of need to help ease the pain of life thru humor and an ear. He had an effortless ability to make people feel important and desirable, he didn't give advice he gave very strong opinions which was appealing but non-judgmental.
Despite some limitations and short comings, he had the supreme audacity to dream and do extraordinary things in this life. He, died as he lived HAPPY as HELL.
Among those left behind Louise Barnes, Kirt Staletovich, Sam and Ingrid Staletovich, Milana Riggs, Natalia Tesla, Bill, Elizabeth and Mary Ellison and a wonderfully diverse variety of humanity befriended over a life time.
We imagine angels are surrounding him now and we ask them to take extra good care of him, because he so deserves their protection.
"Good Night Sweet Prince May Flight of Angels Sing Thee to Thy Rest"
NEKO NEMA STA SERBIN IMADA
The service will be at Stevens Mortuary, 5520 West 10th St., Indianapolis, IN 46224, 11a.m., 31st August. The interment will follow the service.
Milan's wishes rather than floral tributes are LISTEN to a friend. Make them HAPPY with laughter, it is the Best Medicine.
Any Contributions to: St. Nicholas Serbin Church,7855 Marsh Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46278; Wheeler Mission, 520 East Market St., Indianapolis, IN 46204 or Wounded Warrior
Program, www.supportwoundedwarrior.org
are among his favorite causes.
If unable to attend the service or interment. The family will be receiving at home after 3pm, 31st August at home. Until Venus, The Morning Star appears. Please phone 317-846-0202 for details.
THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS AMERICA