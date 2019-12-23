|
|
Mildred Alice "Millie" Roberts
Indianapolis - Mildred Alice Marshall Roberts, succumbed to her illness on December 21, 2019 at the age of 93. Millie, as she was commonly known, was born on October 31, 1926 to parents, Charles Burton and Blanche (Pierpont) Marshall. She was a graduate of Howe High School; Butler University, where she graduated cum laude with a BA degree in Psychology. She earned her MS in Student Personal Guidance & Adult Education from Indiana University. Her undergraduate and graduate majors included Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance all from Indiana State University.
Millie was a member of Alpha Chi Omega, Phi Kappa Phi, Academic Honorary, Mortar Board, Who's Who Among College Students, Pi Lambda Theta education honorary, OASIS, Tipton Chapter of Kappa, Kappa.
Millie always enjoyed teaching, academics, swimming, dance, children and especially adults. She developed and enlarged a Children's Folk Dance Festival sponsored by Indy Parks. In 2007, the festival in its 36th year consisted of 1,000 4th, 5th & 6th grade children dancing 16 international folk dances at the Indiana Convention Center. It was the only one of its kind in the USA.
Millie retired at the age of 69 from Indy Parks. Following retirement, she continued teaching dance and exercise for OASIS, Indy Parks and Newport Bay. In Tipton County, she managed the swimming pool, served as a substitute social studies teacher and child welfare worker. She taught at Lawrence Central High School, Ladywood School, Central Branch YWCA, and the Riviera Club.
Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill "Moose" Roberts, who was a writer and columnist for the Indianapolis News for 37 years. The two met at Butler University.
Survivors include her daughters, Katherine Corley and Margaret Dewald; and grandchildren, Megan and Jacob Dewald.
Calling will be held from 11am-12 Noon, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis, where funeral services will follow beginning at 12 Noon. A reception will follow at the funeral home immediately following service. Graveside services will be held at 3pm on Saturday at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or the donor's favorite charity.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019