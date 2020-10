Mildred Ann StrangewayIndianapolis - 73, passed away October 15, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Mildred was born March 28, 1947 in Milan, IN, a daughter of the late Beniah and Olsie (Wilson) Miller. Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Christian Tabernacle, 802 S. Franklin Rd. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com