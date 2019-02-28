|
Mildred Barnett Jarvis
lakeland, fl - Mildred Barnett Jarvis, 92 of Lakeland, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, March 2 at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, with the Celebration of Life at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Albert (Susan) Jarvis, Elaine (Monte) Spray and Patricia (Michael) Cope; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Her husband, Dr. Albert Jarvis, preceded her in death in 1999.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019