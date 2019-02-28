Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Barnett Jarvis


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred Barnett Jarvis Obituary
Mildred Barnett Jarvis

lakeland, fl - Mildred Barnett Jarvis, 92 of Lakeland, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, March 2 at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, with the Celebration of Life at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Albert (Susan) Jarvis, Elaine (Monte) Spray and Patricia (Michael) Cope; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Her husband, Dr. Albert Jarvis, preceded her in death in 1999.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
Download Now