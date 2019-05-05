Services
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Mildred Campbell Price


Mildred Campbell Price Obituary
Mildred Campbell Price

Indianapolis - Age, 83. Passed away April 29th.Loving wife of Harold Price; Beloved mother of Yolanda Nicholson; survived by three brothers; twin brother, Millard Campbell (Geneva), John Campbell(Malisa) of Laurel, MS., Joseph Campbell (Annie Pearl)of Los Angles, CA; 4 sisters, Shirley Irby (Theodore) of Inglewood, CA, Alberta B. Campbell, Fannie Johnson of Ft. Worth, TX, Nelva Faye Thompson of Scooba, MS., caregiver, M. Lamar Campbell, special niece, Paula A. Williamson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation, Tuesday, May 7th 10am until service time of 12 noon at Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals, 5811 E. 38th Street. Interment-Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019
