Mildred Dalton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Dalton

Indianapolis - Mildred Francis Dalton, 90, passed away April 2020. She was born in Greenwood, Kentucky to Thomas A. and Hazel E. Jennette. In her formative years she was nurtured by her Aunt Mary Shields.

As a lover of all children her work in the cafeterias of both White River and Fox Hill Schools was a joy! She also worked part time at the Crock Shop in Carmel and Westfield.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Dallas and brothers William and Lyndell. She is survived by her children Carolyn (Jim) of Tipp City, OH, Al (Kathy) of Indianapolis, IN, Jeff (Joyce) of Logansport, IN, and Warren (Judi) of Noblesville, IN; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters Bertha and Edna.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Indiana Funeral Care with a graveside service at Marion National Cemetery planned for a later date.

The family would like to thank The Forum and the Crossing, Community North Hospital, and Community Heart Hospital, Coppertrace of Westfield and St. Vincent's Carmel for all the regard and care shown to our mother. We would also like to thank our family friend and United Methodist Pastor Jamalyn Peigh Williamson for all her services.

In honor of Mildred, our mother, please make any memorial contribution to a children's charity of your choice. Thank you!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved