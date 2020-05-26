Or Copy this URL to Share

Shelbyville - Mildred F. (Thomas) Feaster Platt, 90, passed away Sat, May 23, 2020, in Shelbyville. Private family visitation was held Tues, May 26, at Murphy-Parks Funeral Services. Private family services were Wed, May 27 , public graveside services followed in Forest Hill Cemet(ery.









