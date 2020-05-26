Mildred Feaster Platt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Feaster Platt

Shelbyville - Mildred F. (Thomas) Feaster Platt, 90, passed away Sat, May 23, 2020, in Shelbyville. Private family visitation was held Tues, May 26, at Murphy-Parks Funeral Services. Private family services were Wed, May 27 , public graveside services followed in Forest Hill Cemet(ery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Parks Funeral Service
703 S Harrison St
Shelbyville, IN 46176
(317) 398-6697
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved