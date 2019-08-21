|
|
Mildred "Mitzie" Forbes
Mooresville - Mildred "Mitzie" (Zigich) Forbes, 90, of Mooresville, passed away August 18, 2019.
Friends and family will gather on Thursday, August 22, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., in the chapel at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in White Lick Cemetery. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 21, 2019