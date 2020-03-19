|
Mildred Guyton Cobb
Greenfield - Mildred Guyton Cobb of Greenfield passed away March 19, 2020 at the age of 92.
She was born March 6, 1928 in Tuscumbia, Alabama to the late Uyles and Nina Guyton.
She dedicated her early years to raising her children. She then went to work for Western Electric where she retired after 20 years of service.
She was a longtime member of Oaklandon Christian Church, which became Outlook Christian Church.
She loved cross-stitch, quilting, and ballroom dancing.
She is survived by her children Phyllis J. Perkins (Thomas), Deborah L. Collier (Daniel), Steven A. Cobb (Susan), Hal Mark Cobb, and John K. Cobb (Angelique); grandchildren Derek, Clayton, Tiffany, Sarah, Steven, Chelsea, Andrew and Zachary; and great-grandchildren Kathleen, Elisabeth, Sebastian, Bryony, Iris, Aubrey, Camden, William, Aaron, Jonathan, Matthew, Jude, Pierce, Finnegan, and Kason.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward E. Cobb; granddaughter Erin E.; great-grandson Adam Michael; and siblings Charles Guyton and Nina Mitchell.
Private Services are being held. Mildred will be laid to rest next to her husband Edward at Washington Park East Cemetery.
To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020