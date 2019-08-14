Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Irene Schultz


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Irene Schultz Obituary
Mildred Irene Schultz

Indianapolis - Mildred Irene Schultz, 87, of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

She was born on June 6, 1932 in Indianapolis to the late Harold and Irene (Baker) Steele.

She retired after 50 years as a Legal Secretary. She enjoyed square dancing with her husband, camping, and anything involving children and pets. She was a well-rounded pure soul that will be remembered for her never-ending kindness and love for others.

She is survived her son, Terry Burris-Schultz; daughter-in-law, Sherry Burris; Josh Schultz and Jinnenne Orman; along with 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and her beloved dog Tinkerbell. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years Kenneth Schultz; step-son David L. Schultz; her parents; and siblings Vivian Matthews, Patty Craig, and Sonny Steele.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16 at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East from 11am - 1pm with funeral services immediately following. Entombment will take place in Washington Park East Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to or the Humane Society of Indianapolis. To leave a memory visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now