Mildred Irene Schultz
Indianapolis - Mildred Irene Schultz, 87, of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
She was born on June 6, 1932 in Indianapolis to the late Harold and Irene (Baker) Steele.
She retired after 50 years as a Legal Secretary. She enjoyed square dancing with her husband, camping, and anything involving children and pets. She was a well-rounded pure soul that will be remembered for her never-ending kindness and love for others.
She is survived her son, Terry Burris-Schultz; daughter-in-law, Sherry Burris; Josh Schultz and Jinnenne Orman; along with 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and her beloved dog Tinkerbell. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years Kenneth Schultz; step-son David L. Schultz; her parents; and siblings Vivian Matthews, Patty Craig, and Sonny Steele.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16 at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East from 11am - 1pm with funeral services immediately following. Entombment will take place in Washington Park East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to or the Humane Society of Indianapolis. To leave a memory visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 14, 2019