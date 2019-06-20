Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Brownsburg Cemetery
Mildred Kircher Obituary
Age 92, Brownsburg, passed away June 18, 2019. Mildred had been an elementary and middle school teacher and retired from the Brownsburg Community School Corporation. She received her degrees from Purdue University and IU and was a member of the Retired Teachers Association. Survivors include her husband Garland Kircher; children William (Diane) Kircher, Keith (Jill) Kircher and Julia (John) Magee; brother Donald Ladd; grandchildren Benjamin and Daniel Magee. Graveside services will be at 11am Friday June 21 at Brownsburg Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019
