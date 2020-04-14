|
Mildred "Midge" L. Kopp Wiseman Davis
Indianapolis - Midge to her friends and family, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at Franciscan Health Hospice in Indianapolis. Midge was born on January 24, 1929 to Violet K. Ging Kopp and Robert L. Kopp in Indianapolis. She was the oldest of seven children.
Midge is survived by her husband, Richard Owen Davis; her daughters, Wendy Paige (Tim), Sandy Shoaf (Jack) and Cherie Williams (Robert); and son, Tim Wiseman (Sandi). She is also survived by her brother, Greg Kopp (Debby); sister, Frances Bucy (Dave); and sister-in-law, Sue Kopp. Surviving are also her grandchildren, Miranda Goens (Dustin), Meredith Paige (Derek Wykoff), Lynlee Bauman (Alex), Serena Williams (Kainan Smith), Jacie Farris (Dustin), Kaden Shoaf, Landon Shoaf and Maylee Shoaf; great-grandchildren, Ruby and Grant Bauman, and Kade Smith; as well as several nieces, nephews, step-children and step-grandchildren.
Midge graduated from Corydon High School in 1947. She loved learning and later in life went back to school to pursue training in broadcasting from Columbia School of Broadcasting as well as a certificate from The Institute of Children's Literature for writing children's stories.
Midge was an active member of Eastgate Christian Church and previously Arlington Heights Christian Church where she was involved in the women's circle, choir and bell choir. In addition, she volunteered as a reader for the blind, as a puppeteer for a local children's TV show, and as a receptionist at St. Francis Hospital.
Midge spent her working years as a medical secretary or clerk in several settings including the X-Ray Department at Community East Hospital and the pulmonary and cardiology departments at Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis. She was the office manager for Dr. Walter Judson, cardiologist, for several years until she retired. Midge was also a disc jockey for Parents Without Partners dances and other events. Midge loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling, reading, square dancing and writing children's stories.
The family would like to thank Mark at CICOA for his assistance. They would also like to express deep appreciation to Wagner Home Instead Senior Care and their caregivers (Melanie, Dawnyell, and especially Jessica) for their hard work and loving care of Midge in the last few years.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a small gathering will be held this week for immediate family and a celebration of life service will be planned for family and friends later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Riley Children's Hospital Foundation, 30 South Meridian St., Ste. 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509 and/or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020