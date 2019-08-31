Services
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 885-7585
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Yokley-Trible Funeral Home
Tompkinsville, KY
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Yokley-Trible Funeral Home
Tompkinsville, KY
Mildred Louise (Strode) Eakle


1939 - 2019
Mildred Louise (Strode) Eakle Obituary
Mildred Louise (Strode) Eakle

Indianapolis - Mrs. Mildred Louise (Strode) Eakle, 80, of Indianapolis passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. She was born February 19, 1939 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky to the late Paul and Pearl (Copass) Strode. Louise was married to Edward Eakle on December 12, 1959. Louise graduated from Marion College and was a registered nurse for Community Hospital South until her retirement. She and Edward were active members of Bethany Christian Church and enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with family.

Louise is survived by her husband Edward Eakle; children Sandra Stocking (Charles) and Emery Eakle (Cynthia); grandchildren Bryan, Steven, and Daniel Eakle, Megan Eakle Corso and Greg and James Stocking; great grandchildren Charles and Olivia Stocking and Josephine and Lucas Eakle. She is preceded in passing by her parents, son Dennis Eakle and sister Dean (Strode) Bartley.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 3, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm CST at Yokley-Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. Calling will be from Noon until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Clementsville Cemetery in Clementsville, Tennessee. Online condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
