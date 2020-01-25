Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Mildred Louise (Higgins) Gasaway


1928 - 2020
Mildred Louise (Higgins) Gasaway Obituary
Mildred Louise (Higgins) Gasaway

Indianapolis - 91, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Millie was born in Indianapolis to James P. and Pearl Higgins on March 28, 1928. She attended School 21 and graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1945. She married George M. Gasaway on November 28, 1947. She worked for Railroadmen's Federal S&L and Eli Lilly Federal Credit Union. She was a lifetime member of Eastern Star. Millie was preceded in death by husband George, parents, three sisters and one brother, and two grandchildren. She is survived by children Jacqueline Ponsler, Nancy Pedigo, Dale (Julia) Gasaway, and Marilyn (Curt) Law; sister Maxine Mason, eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and four nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 2015 S. Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -