Mildred M. Bagley
Indianapolis - Mildred M. Bagley, 95 of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1923 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Robert Earl and Charlotte Angeline Farley. Mildred was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and a graduate of Butler University. She was also an avid bridge and scrabble player, and loved to watch horse racing.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Carol Lowe; son, Robert W. (Melissa) Bagley; granddaughter, Hayley Lowe; great granddaughters, Elliyah Chi Cameron and Evelyn May Bagley; and two nieces. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Raymond; son, Robert Allen Bagley; and sister, Doris Marie Harlan.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Northminster Presbyterian Church (1660 Kessler Blvd E Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46220), where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 26, 2019