Services
Northminster Presbyterian Chr
1660 Kessler Boulevard East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
1660 Kessler Boulevard East Drive
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Bagley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred M. Bagley


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred M. Bagley Obituary
Mildred M. Bagley

Indianapolis - Mildred M. Bagley, 95 of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1923 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Robert Earl and Charlotte Angeline Farley. Mildred was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and a graduate of Butler University. She was also an avid bridge and scrabble player, and loved to watch horse racing.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Carol Lowe; son, Robert W. (Melissa) Bagley; granddaughter, Hayley Lowe; great granddaughters, Elliyah Chi Cameron and Evelyn May Bagley; and two nieces. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Raymond; son, Robert Allen Bagley; and sister, Doris Marie Harlan.

Friends and family are invited to gather on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Northminster Presbyterian Church (1660 Kessler Blvd E Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46220), where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.