Mildred M. Wiese
Carmel - 94, passed away and entered her heavenly home June 23, 2020. She was born May 7, 1926 to Herbert Carl and Frieda Wiese on the family farm in Hancock County, Indiana.
In her professional life, Mildred earned her B.S. and M.S. Degrees from Butler University. She worked as Chief of Pharmacy Services at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Indianapolis for 26 years. In 1983, she was awarded the Outstanding Career Award from the VA Central Office. Subsequently she taught full-time as Assistant Professor of Pharmacy at Butler University.
No funeral services are scheduled at this time. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Carmel - 94, passed away and entered her heavenly home June 23, 2020. She was born May 7, 1926 to Herbert Carl and Frieda Wiese on the family farm in Hancock County, Indiana.
In her professional life, Mildred earned her B.S. and M.S. Degrees from Butler University. She worked as Chief of Pharmacy Services at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Indianapolis for 26 years. In 1983, she was awarded the Outstanding Career Award from the VA Central Office. Subsequently she taught full-time as Assistant Professor of Pharmacy at Butler University.
No funeral services are scheduled at this time. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.