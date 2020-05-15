Mildred "Millie" Martin
Indianapolis - Mildred "Millie" (Maxey) Martin was born on July 5, 1931 to the late Herman Maxey and Thelma (Jones) Maxey in Indianapolis, Indiana. She left this earthly home as a resident of Indianapolis on May 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Millie was a dedicated employee of Radio Corporation of America (RCA), from which she retired, and she was a loyal and devoted member of The Abundant Church in Indianapolis.
Those who will cherish her memories are her loving husband, Andrew Martin; her son, Clinton M. Cunningham; two grandchildren, Clinton Jr. and Christina Cunningham; two great-grandchildren; seven step-children; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; siblings: Herman Lincoln, Phyllis Hill (Carl), Kenneth A. Maxey, Rev. Kay Crombaugh, Aaron Maxey, and a host of extended family members.
Services will be private. Online condolences at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.