Mildred "Millie" MartinIndianapolis - Mildred "Millie" (Maxey) Martin was born on July 5, 1931 to the late Herman Maxey and Thelma (Jones) Maxey in Indianapolis, Indiana. She left this earthly home as a resident of Indianapolis on May 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Millie was a dedicated employee of Radio Corporation of America (RCA), from which she retired, and she was a loyal and devoted member of The Abundant Church in Indianapolis.Those who will cherish her memories are her loving husband, Andrew Martin; her son, Clinton M. Cunningham; two grandchildren, Clinton Jr. and Christina Cunningham; two great-grandchildren; seven step-children; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; siblings: Herman Lincoln, Phyllis Hill (Carl), Kenneth A. Maxey, Rev. Kay Crombaugh, Aaron Maxey, and a host of extended family members.Services will be private. Online condolences at www.flannerbuchanan.com