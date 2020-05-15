Mildred "Millie" Martin
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred "Millie" Martin

Indianapolis - Mildred "Millie" (Maxey) Martin was born on July 5, 1931 to the late Herman Maxey and Thelma (Jones) Maxey in Indianapolis, Indiana. She left this earthly home as a resident of Indianapolis on May 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Millie was a dedicated employee of Radio Corporation of America (RCA), from which she retired, and she was a loyal and devoted member of The Abundant Church in Indianapolis.

Those who will cherish her memories are her loving husband, Andrew Martin; her son, Clinton M. Cunningham; two grandchildren, Clinton Jr. and Christina Cunningham; two great-grandchildren; seven step-children; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; siblings: Herman Lincoln, Phyllis Hill (Carl), Kenneth A. Maxey, Rev. Kay Crombaugh, Aaron Maxey, and a host of extended family members.

Services will be private. Online condolences at www.flannerbuchanan.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
3172419311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved