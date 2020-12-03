1/
Mildred Quillen Woessner
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Quillen Woessner

Greenwood - Mildred "Milly" Jean (Quillen) Woessner, 84, Greenwood, passed away November 28, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1936 in Centreville, Maryland, to the late Olive R. (Skinner) and Reverdy L. Quillen.

Milly worked for attorneys Lewis, Bowman and St. Clair in Indianapolis, and the FBI in Washington D.C. and Indianapolis. She retired from the FBI in 1991 having worked as a secretary. She was a member of the Society of FBI Alumni. She was a woman of faith and was a member of Edgewood United Methodist Church. Milly had many interests but will be most remembered for her love of the outdoors and tending to her flowers. Her love of all animals kept her backyard full of furry friends who she kept well fed.

Milly married George W. Woessner in October of 1988. He preceded her in death September 1, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her sons Rick Crump and Randy Crump, and stepson Tom (Susan) Woessner. She is survived by 6 stepchildren: Vicki (Jack) Beveridge, Becky (Larry) Litke, Doug Woessner, Bonni (Jesse) Garrison, Bill (Janet) Woessner and Rob (Bonnie) Woessner. Beyond her children, Milly's greatest joy was her 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

A memorial will be scheduled at a later date when all can gather safely. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory-Greenwood Chapel






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-2514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved