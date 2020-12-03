Mildred Quillen WoessnerGreenwood - Mildred "Milly" Jean (Quillen) Woessner, 84, Greenwood, passed away November 28, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1936 in Centreville, Maryland, to the late Olive R. (Skinner) and Reverdy L. Quillen.Milly worked for attorneys Lewis, Bowman and St. Clair in Indianapolis, and the FBI in Washington D.C. and Indianapolis. She retired from the FBI in 1991 having worked as a secretary. She was a member of the Society of FBI Alumni. She was a woman of faith and was a member of Edgewood United Methodist Church. Milly had many interests but will be most remembered for her love of the outdoors and tending to her flowers. Her love of all animals kept her backyard full of furry friends who she kept well fed.Milly married George W. Woessner in October of 1988. He preceded her in death September 1, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her sons Rick Crump and Randy Crump, and stepson Tom (Susan) Woessner. She is survived by 6 stepchildren: Vicki (Jack) Beveridge, Becky (Larry) Litke, Doug Woessner, Bonni (Jesse) Garrison, Bill (Janet) Woessner and Rob (Bonnie) Woessner. Beyond her children, Milly's greatest joy was her 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.A memorial will be scheduled at a later date when all can gather safely. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory-Greenwood Chapel