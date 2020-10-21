1/1
Mildred Rose "Mick" Schallert
Montgomery, MN - Mildred Rose "Mick" Schallert, 93, of Montgomery, Minnesota and most recently of Gifford, Illinois passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1927 in Edgar, Wisconsin to the late Edward John and Mary Katherine (Bode) Schumacher.

Mildred started her journey in education graduating from Grafton High School in Grafton, WI. She went on to complete her Bachelors and Masters Degrees and taught Physical Education and Science for the Waseca Public School System and Montgomery-Lonsdale Public School System, both in Minnesota. She was a certified tennis coach, cheerleading coach, certified firearms instructor and a loving caregiver. She loved teaching and substitute taught until the age of 83. Mildred was a Past President of the American Legion Auxiliary, a USTA Instructor and NRA Instructor.

One year prior to moving to Montgomery, Mick married her husband, Henry "Hank" Schallert on June 17, 1950 in Saukville, Wisconsin. Hank and Mick were both musically talented and they played in a band together; twice at Hard Rock Cafes with Mick on the drums. Mildred was devoted to her family and her Catholic faith; she was a member of Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, Minnesota. Mick joined St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana, Illinois where she moved to be closer to her daughter and joined SS. Peter and Paul Cathedral Parish to be with Deacon Nate, Kathy, Mike and Kellie and that parish family.

Survivors include her children, Deacon Nate (and, Kathy) Schallert of Indianapolis, Belinda Martinez of Maplewood, MN, Miles (and, Annette) Schallert of Highlands Ranch, CO and Corinne Hannon of Urbana, IL; grandchildren, Michael Schallert, Charles Hannon, Heidi Fogle and Kellie Schallert; great-grandchildren, Doria Martinez and two other minors.

Mick was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hank Schallert in 2002; infant daughter, Mary Katherine Schallert; siblings, Rose Hintz, Marie Schumacher, Mathias Schumacher, Cecelia Benton, Alois Schumacher, Dorothy Wetzel, Edward Schumacher, George Schumacher and Alfred Schumacher; and granddaughter, Briana (Martinez) Pasqua.

Family and friends will gather on Friday, October 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the SS. Peter and Paul Cathedral, 1347 N. Meridian St., with a recitation of the rosary and memory sharing time during visitation at 6 p.m. Additional visitation will take place in the Cathedral on Saturday, October 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Mark A. Svarczkopf on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Cathedral. Burial will follow services in the Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Montgomery, Minnesota in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Cathedral Soup Kitchen, c/o SS. Peter and Paul Cathedral, 1347 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46202.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. Arrangements and care provided by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services.

Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
