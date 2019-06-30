|
Mildred Warfield
Indianapolis - 93, passed away June 28. She is survived by her children, Norman Warfield (Joyce) of Morristown, Linda Smith (Tom) of Rushville, and Rosie Nickels of Indianapolis; sister, Carol Cox of Florida; 8 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9:30-11am Tuesday, July 2 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E 10th St. Her Mass of Christian burial will be 11am at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rushville at 2pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 30, 2019