Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
7243 E 10th St
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
7243 E 10th St
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Rushville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Warfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Warfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Warfield Obituary
Mildred Warfield

Indianapolis - 93, passed away June 28. She is survived by her children, Norman Warfield (Joyce) of Morristown, Linda Smith (Tom) of Rushville, and Rosie Nickels of Indianapolis; sister, Carol Cox of Florida; 8 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9:30-11am Tuesday, July 2 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E 10th St. Her Mass of Christian burial will be 11am at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rushville at 2pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now