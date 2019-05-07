Resources
Indianapolis - Mildred "Millie" (Oakes) Winkelmeier, 88, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 4, 2019. She was born Feb. 10, 1931 in Smiths Grove, KY to the late Jacob Cleveland and Marguerite Oakes. After graduation from Midway University, she moved to Indianapolis to pursue her career.

She first worked at Peoples Bank, where she served as secretary to bank president, followed by a fruitful career as a personal assistant to Mr. Merrick in the building industry. She retired from J&L Steel (now Edgecomb Metals). She was a trailblazer, having her career and family. She wed William "Bill" Winkelmeier and they shared 63 years years together before his passing in 2018. She was also preceded in death by her half-siblings, Guy and Catherine.

Millie was a charter member of the German American Klub, where she volunteered for years at Oktoberfest and was active in the GAK Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ.

She is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Cummins (Michael) and Dawn Winkelmeier; granddaughter, Kathryn Cummins Beeler (William) and great grandson, Wesley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch.

Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 7, 2019
