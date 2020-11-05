Millard R. RobertsGreenwood - Millard "Max" Ray Roberts, 78, of Greenwood, passed away November 2nd, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis on February 1st, 1942, to parents Martin "Ray" and Milda (Hodge) Roberts.Millard graduated from Warren Central High School in 1961, he lettered in football and wrestling. He then proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965. He was an Airborne Medic and spent most of his time in Germany.On July 25, 1970, Millard married the love of his life, Dorothy Mae (Reuter) Capps. They spent many wonderful years together. Dorothy passed away May 11th, 2003.He was a member of Union Local 18 Heat and Frost Insulators for many years before he retired in 1996. During that time he worked on the initial construction of the Alaskan Pipeline near Prudhoe Bay, AK.Millard was a friendly, loving gentleman, who never met a stranger. He loved being outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting. In his retirement, he bought himself a Harley and loved to ride. Each year, he and his friends would vacation in Florida, making many sunny memories. Above all, Millard adored his family and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all.Millard is survived by his children Craig Capps, Jeff (Tammy Malone) Capps, Brian Capps, Kevin (Lynda) Capps, and Eric (Jackie) Roberts; grandchildren Ashley, Brittany, Meara, Mason, Jonathon, Nathan, Matthew, Lindsay, Kaila, Kristen, Laura, Kennedy, and Harrison; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings Beverly (the late James) Fitzwater, Sue (Kenny) Merriman, Sally (Ed) Overbeck, Virginia (Skeeter) Thompson, and Debbie (Jim Schwimmer) Roberts.Besides his parents, Millard is preceded in death by his siblings Madonna (the late Robert) Winters and Kay (Mike) Coffman.Visitation for Millard will be Tuesday November 10th from 10am - 2pm and from 4pm - 8pm at Flanner Buchanan Washington Park East. His funeral will be November 11th, at 11am at the same location. He will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.