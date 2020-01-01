|
|
Millie Johnson
Millie Johnson was Mother, Widow, Dancer and Local Business Owner
Millicent (Millie) Hope Johnson (née Chin-Yee), 84, Indianapolis, a loving mother and widow, professional dancer, and retired business owner died peacefully at home on Sunday, December 29 after fighting cancer on her own terms over the past year.
Millie was born May 5, 1935 in Kingston, Jamaica where she also spent her formative years as a serious student and avid reader, garnering her father's attention and special time with him in the only air-conditioned room in the house. Setting the stage for her life-long active lifestyle, she also competed in field hockey, netball, gymnastics, and was a junior semi-finalist on grass and clay courts tennis before graduating from Wolmer's Girls School with the highest grade as a student of French and Latin. It would not surprise anyone who knew her that she also found ample time for mischief with "the gang," especially dancing and beach parties.
Always adventurous although never having left home before, Millie moved to the US 1953 to attend Indiana University to experience campus life in addition to earning her Bachelor of Arts in World Literature, with a minor in French. At one of her first Freshman Frolic events, she met her husband to be, Charles (Chuck) E. Johnson, whom she dated only briefly at the time before spending the next few years with another serious boyfriend, whose first-generation T-Bird instilled in her a love of sports cars that lasted her lifetime.
In her senior year, Millie resumed dating Chuck, who, determined to charm her away from her other suitors, proposed every day. Recognizing that she would return to Jamaica after graduation and not see him after that made Millie realize how much she loved him, thereby making 1957 a very special year as they eloped and married in early May, she graduated in June, and after moving to South Bend to live with his parents while he commuted from law school in Bloomington, she gave birth to her first child, Julie in late November.
After moving to Indianapolis to support his law career in 1959, finances were tight, but Millie was very happy and often recalled those days with great joy. They settled into a new house in Lantern hills in 1963 and after trying for a few years, she gave birth to her second child, Mark in October and focused on lovingly raising her children, taking care of the home, and using her infectious personality, ability to talk to anyone about anything, and excellent culinary skills to excel as a gracious hostess entertaining judges, politicians, and attorneys to help Chuck in his career.
In addition to supporting Chuck's legal career and democratic politics, during those years Millie was active in volunteer and service guilds as past president of Indianapolis Lawyers Wives and Starlighters, board member of the Indianapolis Zoo Guild and Indianapolis Chinese American Association, member of the Theater Arts Guild, Clowes Hall, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, St. Mary's Child Care Center, and active in the Church of the Nativity in Lantern Hills and Lawrence Township PTA.
Professionally, Millie spent most of her life caring for and supporting her family and causes she cared about, but as circumstances changed later in life and she needed to help provide more financially, she returned to the workforce in a variety of roles in retail (LS Ayres, Petit Sophisticates, Indianapolis Gift Mart), hospitality (Convention Center, Staybridge Suites), and senior care (Hearth at Windermere), where she could have an impact on those around here and where, by all accounts, she ingratiated herself to almost all who met her and understood the love and kindness of her directness and honesty…in addition to an unstoppable work ethic. From 1991 until 2002 she owned and operated Millie's QuintEssentials, a retail establishment in the former United Funds building in Fishers where she really met her calling as a small business owner who treated all of her customers like family.
In 1998 it was this business, combined with her humble yet absolute drive and determination (some might call it force of personality, but they would be underestimating her), that helped Millie overcome the ongoing health issues and the sudden death of Chuck after 41 years of loving, but sometimes tumultuous, marriage. While she never got over missing him and memories softened with age, Millie showed her true strength and character by starting over in life as a widow and continuing to unselfishly give of herself to love, support, and care for her family, her friends, and anyone for whom she could provide a simple act of kindness or inspire by her zest for life…regardless of her own situation or health.
As life became more challenging in the later years, Millie always enjoyed time with friends, a great meal (preferably one she didn't have to cook), and keeping busy, whether in work or play. While she exceled at tennis and enjoyed bridge and golf (especially with Chuck as her partner) as well as swim aerobics, and her competitive nature showed in card games, especially Skip-Bo these last several years, her true passion and escape was dance, which she practiced for over 66 years before finally retiring due to physical constraints in 2011. Although, with the right music and occasion, Millie would still dance at every opportunity up until a few months ago, even when walking had become too difficult.
Millie trained formally in ballet for seven years at the Mme Soohih School of Dance in Jamaica followed by four years at Indiana University. She started back in the mid-60s when Julie was old enough for lessons. Millie trained intensively in jazz for 20 years with Lynnette Jordan Schisla in Indianapolis, primarily the Luigi technique. Her performance credits include Indiana University Opera Productions, Jordan River Revues, Footlight Musicals, Indianapolis Opera Productions, and appearances on the Jim Gerrard show. Finally, Millie co-founded and performed in the professional dance troupe "Dancin' Unlimited" in Indianapolis for women over 30 who still loved to perform. They took their love of dance around the city for conventions, country clubs, and other venues, including assisted living facilities until the troupe finally disbanded in 1992 when other life priorities took over.
Millie was a beautiful woman who always considered herself an ugly duckling. She was even a more beautiful person who spent her entire life putting other people's needs before her own, especially those of her family, no matter how much she was suffering herself. Millie had spunk in spades and was strong in spirit and even stronger willed with a love of experiencing and living life while taking responsibility for it rather than talking about it. She lived and died on her own terms this last year and her family is comforted to know that she is at peace and is no longer suffering any pain.
Millie lived and died wanting us to remember and celebrate her life and time together instead of mourning her death. Her visititation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, January 3 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Good Shepherd Chapel) followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Entombment will take place privately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in her name to the .
Millie is survived by her two children, Julie H. Johnson of Indianapolis and Mark B. Johnson of Woodside, California, her sister, Verna Chang of Boca Raton, Florida, and brothers, Douglas Chin-Yee and Conrad Chin-Yee of Sarasota, Florida. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Marie Chin-Yee, and her husband, Charles E. Johnson, whom she now rejoins for eternity.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020