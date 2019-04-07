Millie S. Reed



Greenwood - Millie S. Reed, 94, of Greenwood, went home to her Lord April 4, 2019. She was born May 9,1924, in Indianapolis, to the late Robert F. and Anne Clark Stuart. Millie was a case supervisor for Marion County Department of Welfare for 15 years. She was then a social worker for the Indiana State Department of Mental Health retiring in 1991 and was a recipient of the distinguished "Sagamore of the Wabash" governor's award. Millie was a longtime and active member of Christ United Methodist Church.



Millie is survived by her daughters Sherrill Chelsea Hall (Max Eveland) and Kristi Deck (Joe); son Jack Reed (Uli); ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is preceded in passing by her parents, son Stuart Reed, brothers J. Clark and Ray B. Stuart, and sister Lee Smith.



Services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center. Calling will be Wednesday, April 10, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family has suggested memorial gifts be given to the One Mission Society (OMS) or The Boaz Project. Online condolences may be extended to the family by visitingwww.singletonmortuary.com Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019