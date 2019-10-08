|
|
Milton Frank Jackson, Jr.
Suwanee, GA - Milton Frank Jackson, Jr., 55, a current resident of Suwanee GA and former Indianapolis resident, passed away on September 26, 2019. Visitation will be held this Friday, October 11, 2019 from 7pm-9pm at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 West 38th Street, Indianapolis. Funeral Service will be held on this Saturday, October 12th at 11:00 am (viewing 9:30 am -11:00 am) at the Israel of God's Church W.H.A., 2135 Fox Hill Drive.
Milton was born in 1963 from the union of Milton F. Jackson Sr and Freddie Jackson who both preceded him in death. Milton was raised in Fairfield, Iowa with his six siblings and attended public schools there. He graduated with high honors from Fairfield High School and was an All-American football player. In 1982, he landed a football scholarship to the University of Notre Dame where was a 'stand-out' Wide Receiver. He graduated in 1987 with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. In 2018, he was inducted into the Iowa High School Football Hall of Fame. Milton is described by his childhood friends as kind, humble, funny, a great athlete, a good student, and liked by everyone.
In 1993, Milton was married to Darla (Jones) of Indianapolis and to this union was blessed with twin sons, Lance and Blake. Milton was a devoted husband and father who provided spiritual guidance to his family and to all who knew him.
Milton worked 24 years at Verizon in Texas and Georgia and was a licensed CPA working in various managerial capacities in the accounting/finance field.
Milton was a strong, meek, humble and God-fearing family man; 'faithful' member and ordained Deacon of the Israel of God's Church W.H.A. Everyone who knew Milton, could attest to his love for his church and his love for the Lord. His days on earth were filled with praises unto the Lord.
Leaving to cherish his memory: his wife Darla (Jones); children, son Lance, son, Blake; Grandmother, Georgia Jackson; sister, Angela (Melvin) Mellerson; brother, Deacon Terrance (Kellye) Jackson; sister, Sheila Jackson; brother, Deacon Timothy (Marion) Jackson; brother, Reverend Anthony (Charae) Jackson; and sister, Darlene Gilbert; and six aunts, one uncle, and an abundance of nephews, nieces, and other family members.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019