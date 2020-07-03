Dr. Milton J. Zmijewski Jr.
Carmel - Dr. Milton J. Zmijewski, Jr., 72, of Carmel, Indiana passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospice after a 7-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He said he was a child at heart but stoic and reserved to those who did not know him. "Family comes first, then science." He was our warrior!
Milton was born in Baltimore, Maryland on April 28, 1948 to Milton and Irene Zmijewski. In 1974, he married the love of his life, Hedy. Last month, they celebrated 46 years of marriage. He graduated with a Ph.D. from University of Kentucky in 1976. His post-doctorate work was completed at the University of Wisconsin. From there in 1978, he entered the world of academia at the University of Utah. In addition to teaching, he continued his research. In 1983, Milton joined Eli Lilly and moved his family to Carmel. During his time at Lilly, he published multiple papers, contributed to books, and was awarded 15 patents. He continued to enjoy weekly luncheons with Lilly friends after he retired in 2003.
He loved his friends and family, traveling, making goofy faces, being a jokester, finding the best memes and gifs, magic tricks, expanding his knowledge through books and YouTube videos, wine/cocktails, blackjack, puzzling, and his pups!
He is survived by his mother, Irene Zmijewski; wife, Hedy; daughters Chrissy Zmijewski (James Astin) and Teri (Tony) Maloney; his brother Earl (Laurie) Zmijewski; sisters Barb (Larry) Murray and Stephanie (John) Walker; 13 nieces and nephews, and 14 great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents; father; nephews, Patrick Walker and Richard Murray; and aunt, Josephine Oleszczuk.
Our family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Ruemu Birhiray and his staff for providing exceptional care and treatment to Milton. Additionally, we appreciate St. Vincent Hospice staff for helping Milton transition to his next journey. Words cannot describe the compassion and care of everyone we encountered along the way. Our family is very thankful to have been in such great hands. Milton was hoping to have qualified for a clinical trial to give back to science - that's the type of man he was.
Milt was cremated per his wishes. A memorial service will not be held at this time to ensure everyone's safety. Thank you for sending your thoughts and love to us during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, Milton would have wanted donations to go to www.pancan.org
to support pancreatic cancer research.
