Mindy Lee Hoover
Indianapolis - 39, passed away unexpectedly on May 04, 2020.
Mindy was born on February 28, 1981 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Buddy and Deborah Hoover.
To view the full obituary please visit www.In dianafuneralcare.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020.