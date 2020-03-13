Services
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
Gravel Lawn Cemetery,
Fortville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie "Lavern" Wright


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie "Lavern" Wright Obituary
Minnie "Lavern" Wright

Pendleton - Minnie L. "Lavern" Wright, 94, died Mar 11, 2020. Lavern served in the U. S. Army and had worked the Marion County home as a dietician.

Lavern is survived by her husband Robert E. Wright; granddaughter Shanna (John) Randall.

Services: Monday March 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Calling: Monday, Mar 16, 202 from 11 am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -