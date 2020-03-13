|
Minnie "Lavern" Wright
Pendleton - Minnie L. "Lavern" Wright, 94, died Mar 11, 2020. Lavern served in the U. S. Army and had worked the Marion County home as a dietician.
Lavern is survived by her husband Robert E. Wright; granddaughter Shanna (John) Randall.
Services: Monday March 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Calling: Monday, Mar 16, 202 from 11 am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020