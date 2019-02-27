|
Miriam Loretta Petit
Carmel - Miriam Loretta Petit, who resided in Carmel, Indiana, and also had a home in Bluewater Bay, Florida passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at The Stratford in Carmel, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-one years, Maurice Richard Petit.
She is survived by her nine children, twenty-eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Dana Petit Duncheon and husband Charlie, along with Casey, Sydney and husband Pat Young, and Dagney; Van Petit and his wife Robin, along with Elizabeth Petit Hanks and her husband Brent, along with sons Ryan and Andrew, Kathleen Petit, and Caroline Petit; Bruce Petit and wife Kelly, along with Eric and Maureen Petit; Risa Petit Koziol and husband Mark, along with Kali, Elli, Kurt, Chet and Grant Koziol; Marta Petit Holt and her husband Wayne; Cara Petit Schaafsma and her husband Doug, along with Emma, Cal, Mina, Ty and Audra Schaafsma; Gina Petit Hagelskamp and her husband John, along with Mick, Maggie and Abby Hagelskamp; Rex Petit and his wife Julie, along with Hannah, Camryn and Marisa Petit; Troy Petit and his wife Patricia, along with Dirk, Luke and Maria Petit. A daughter, Lora Kay Petit died in infancy in 1961, granddaughter Taylor Petit died in 2003 and grandson Ryan Petit died in 2017.
Miriam was born on September 30, 1927, in Wabash, Indiana, and was the daughter of Roy and Margaret Fox, deceased, and the sister of Richard Fox and an infant sister Sharon Rose, both deceased. Miriam graduated from Purdue University in 1949 earning a degree in Chemistry, and began her career as a laboratory chemist with Eli Lilly and then at the Naval Avionics. She forewent medical school to marry Maurice Richard Petit in June of 1949. They started their family soon after and she was a devoted mother raising nine children.
In the early 1980's after her youngest was in school, she entered IU McKinney Law School to pursue a career as an attorney and a new phase in life. She worked full time and actively practiced law in Indianapolis at the Legal Aid Society and then as a Child Support Prosecutor for Hamilton County until 2008 when she retired at the age of 81. Miriam was a remarkable wife, mother and role model. She welcomed everyone into her home with a smile, always making time to sit and chat. She was a long- time parishioner of our Lady of Mt. Carmel, avid Purdue fan, loyal friend, and mother/grandmother extraordinaire. Miriam's curiosity was endless and her enthusiasm was contagious - it was impossible not to get caught up in her rich and substantial life.
Most of all she gave herself to her family and friends completely. She will be deeply missed.
A visitation for Miriam will be held from 1p.m. to 4pm. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 14598 Oak Ridge Rd, Carmel, IN 46032 on Friday, March 1st, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at the church at 4pm. following the visitation. For more information, please visit www.leppertmortuaries.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 27, 2019