Miriam Mae Beeson
Greenfield - Miriam Mae Beeson passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 97.
She was residing at Bridgewater Healthcare Center in Carmel, Indiana (formerly a long time resident of Greenfield). She was born to Fred and Lelia DeWeerd on November 8, 1921 in Fairmount, Indiana. She attended Ball State School of Nursing and graduated with a RN degree in 1943. She married Dr. Wilbur Beeson on June 24, 1944 at Nettle Creek Friends Church near Hagerstown, Indiana. She worked as a public health nurse in Monroe County, Indiana and as a Director of Nursing at Bloomington Hospital. She served with her husband at the Kaimosi Quaker Mission in Kenya in the 1950's and became a leader in the Friend's Women Missionary Society after returning from Kenya. She was an active leader at Greenfield Friends Church for many years.
Miriam is survived by sons Dr. Robert Beeson (Suzanne) of Indianapolis, Dr. James Beeson (Karen) of Fishers, and Dr. David Beeson (Lori) of Kokomo; daughter-in-law Mary Lou Beeson of Fishers; 11 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Wilbur Beeson in 1991; sons Dr. Timothy Beeson in 2004 and Dr. John Beeson in 1980; and her siblings Eunice Bloom, Paul DeWeerd, Faith Buege, Ruth Norton, James DeWeerd, and Lelia DeWeerd.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1 to 4 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Geist, 7855 Cork Road, Indianapolis. A Funeral Service will follow at 4 PM. The graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Nettle Creek Friends Cemetery, 16576 W. Noblett Road, Hagerstown, IN. The public is invited. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Greenfield Friends Church, 323 W. Park Ave, Greenfield, IN 46140.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019