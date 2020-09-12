1/
Miriam Wisler Johnson
1933 - 2020
Miriam Wisler Johnson

Indianapolis - Miriam Wisler Johnson, 87, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away September 10, 2020.

She was born March 4,1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret Filippino Wisler.

Miriam is survived by her son, David (Libby), four grandchildren, brother John Wisler, and several nieces and nephews.

Miriam was preceded in death by her husband Bruce, son Anthony, sister Ruth Bishop, and brother Thomas Wisler Sr.,MD.

Visitation will be at Christ The King Catholic Church Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10AM to 11AM immediately followed by Mass at Christ The King Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana 46220.

Arrangements by Leppert Mortuary,740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis,Indiana 46240.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
