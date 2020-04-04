Resources
More Obituaries for Mitchel Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitchel Lawrence Elliott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mitchel Lawrence Elliott Obituary
Mitchel Lawrence Elliott

Nashville, IN - Mitchel Lawrence Elliott, loving husband to Julie Mohn Elliott for 28 years; father to Austin Elliott (Dana) of Gulf Breeze, FL; Brandon Roberts (Crissy) of Indianapolis, IN; Damian Elliott of Indianapolis, IN; brother to Keith Elliott of San Diego, CA; and Mike Beights (Bev) of Citrus Springs, FL, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. Mitch was the proud grandfather of 6 grandchildren: Delaney Elliott, Macee Roberts, Kalee Roberts, Colson Elliott, Camdyn Elliott and Owen Elliott. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Elliott; his mother, Dorothy Elliott; and his brother, Brian Elliott.

Due to social constraints, there will be a Celebration of Mitch's life later this summer at Indiana Funeral Care. Memorial contributions may be made to , or , .

Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care/Greenwood Chapel
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitchel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -