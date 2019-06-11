|
Mitchell Leon Bell, Sr.
Fortville - Mitchell Leon Bell, Sr., age 55, of Fortville, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Community Hospital North. He was born in Indianapolis on July 22, 1963 to Leon and Deloris (Harrison) Bell.
He was a plumber for many years and was the last son as a plumber's helper and the first to meet his father in Heaven. Mitchell enjoying fishing, shooting, camping, and going on trips. He loved watching his favorite show, Gunsmoke. Mitchell most of all adored being a grandpa.
Mitchell is survived by his mother, Deloris Bell of Fortville; children, Mitchell (Holly) Bell, Jr. of Pendleton and Angela (Justin) Million of Greenfield; four grandchildren, Cadence Bell, Adalyn Bell, Jocelyn Million, and Jesiah Million; five siblings, Leon (Terry) Bell, Jr. of Cumberland, Dave (Jeanie) Bell of Richmond, Steve (Maria) Bell of Centerville, Bruce Bell of Fortville, Cheri (Gary) Stone of Fortville, and Debbie (Kenny) Bolin of Anderson; and former spouse, Michelle Kemerly. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Bell; and many others.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13. 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 124 E. Staat Street, Fortville, IN 46040. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Gravel Lawn Cemetery, 9088 W. 1025 S., Fortville, IN 46040. Pastor Phil Edwards will be officiating. Burial will follow at Gravel Lawn Cemetery in Fortville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the needs of Mitchell's family by sending memorial contributions to Erlewein Mortuary, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 11, 2019