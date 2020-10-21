Molly Ann WilkensIndianapolis - Molly Ann Wilkens died peacefully in the early hours of October 19th at the age of 93. Born in Fort Wayne to Jacob Howard and Cleo Ora Wilkens, Molly spent formative years in Maryland and graduated from Eastern High School in Baltimore. She is an alumna of Monmouth College and got her Master's Degree from Indiana University. She taught secondary physical education in Illinois for 35 years and counseled campers in Maine, Washington and Indiana.After some time at Galesburg and Maywood's Proviso High Schools, most of her career was spent at Riverside-Brookfield Township High School near Chicago. She was a department chair for 23 years, director of the girls intramural program, and coach of the badminton team before retiring in 1987. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma honorary teaching fraternity. An avid skier and world traveler, Molly still found time to volunteer at the library and teach in the community adult English as a second language program.She relocated to Indianapolis in 2001 to be closer to her family. In Indianapolis, she pursued golf, Oasis Tutoring, the Riviera Camera Club, Indianapolis Art Center Watercolor Classes, and bridge with the Brendonwood Bridge Group. Like her mother, she pursued research in genealogy. She also enjoyed spending summers in Harbor Springs, Michigan.Molly is survived by her sister, Sallie Rowland, nephews Eric (Sally) Rowland and Jason (Susan Haber) Rowland; and grand nieces and nephews Nicholas, Sarah, Jacob, Grace and Stuart Rowland.Molly dearly wanted to live long enough to vote in the upcoming election. She requested that, in lieu of flowers, please vote for Joe Biden and/or contribute to the Wheeler Mission.