1/1
Molly Ann Wilkens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Molly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Molly Ann Wilkens

Indianapolis - Molly Ann Wilkens died peacefully in the early hours of October 19th at the age of 93. Born in Fort Wayne to Jacob Howard and Cleo Ora Wilkens, Molly spent formative years in Maryland and graduated from Eastern High School in Baltimore. She is an alumna of Monmouth College and got her Master's Degree from Indiana University. She taught secondary physical education in Illinois for 35 years and counseled campers in Maine, Washington and Indiana.

After some time at Galesburg and Maywood's Proviso High Schools, most of her career was spent at Riverside-Brookfield Township High School near Chicago. She was a department chair for 23 years, director of the girls intramural program, and coach of the badminton team before retiring in 1987. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma honorary teaching fraternity. An avid skier and world traveler, Molly still found time to volunteer at the library and teach in the community adult English as a second language program.

She relocated to Indianapolis in 2001 to be closer to her family. In Indianapolis, she pursued golf, Oasis Tutoring, the Riviera Camera Club, Indianapolis Art Center Watercolor Classes, and bridge with the Brendonwood Bridge Group. Like her mother, she pursued research in genealogy. She also enjoyed spending summers in Harbor Springs, Michigan.

Molly is survived by her sister, Sallie Rowland, nephews Eric (Sally) Rowland and Jason (Susan Haber) Rowland; and grand nieces and nephews Nicholas, Sarah, Jacob, Grace and Stuart Rowland.

Molly dearly wanted to live long enough to vote in the upcoming election. She requested that, in lieu of flowers, please vote for Joe Biden and/or contribute to the Wheeler Mission.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
3172574271
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved