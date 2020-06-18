Or Copy this URL to Share

Indianapolis - 81, passed away Sunday June 14, 2020. On Wednesday, June 24, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11am - 1pm. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel,. Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc.









