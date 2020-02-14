|
Monique A. Taylor
Indianapolis - Mrs. Monique A. Taylor, 46, passed away February 7. She was a graduate of Ball State University, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance. On Tuesday February 18 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm with visitation from 10 am until time of service at New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 2125 North German Church Road, and interment at Washington Park East Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Michael A. Taylor, children Michael A. Jr., Mickaya A., and Mayana A. Taylor; 1 grandson, Cairo; mother, Darlene Puckett-Martin, father Michael Jones, siblings, Robert, Octavia, and Quintin Puckett, Love Jones, and Michael Jones.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020