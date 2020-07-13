Monte Francis JinesIndianapolis - Monte Francis Jines of Indianapolis passed away on July 10, 2020, in Avon, Indiana.Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center on Wednesday, July 15, from 4 to 8 p.m.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Chapel in Greenwood, Indiana, with Father Dylan Flannery officiating.Monte was born in Indianapolis to Arthur and Bessie Jines on December 18, 1935. He served in the United States Air force from 1954 to 1956 and was awarded the National Defense Service medal and Good Conduct medal clasp. He then graduated from Indiana State University with a bachelor's degree in education.The majority of his career he worked as a librarian at Harry Wood High School. He is remembered fondly by his large family and many friends as kind, generous, and an advocate for further education. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Research Hospital in Monte's name.