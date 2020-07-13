1/1
Monte Francis Jines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monte Francis Jines

Indianapolis - Monte Francis Jines of Indianapolis passed away on July 10, 2020, in Avon, Indiana.

Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center on Wednesday, July 15, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Chapel in Greenwood, Indiana, with Father Dylan Flannery officiating.

Monte was born in Indianapolis to Arthur and Bessie Jines on December 18, 1935. He served in the United States Air force from 1954 to 1956 and was awarded the National Defense Service medal and Good Conduct medal clasp. He then graduated from Indiana State University with a bachelor's degree in education.

The majority of his career he worked as a librarian at Harry Wood High School. He is remembered fondly by his large family and many friends as kind, generous, and an advocate for further education. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Research Hospital in Monte's name.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved