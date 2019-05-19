|
Morris H. Sons, 87, Carmel, passed away May 14, 2019. He was born in Bedford, IN to Louis and Goldie Sons, who preceded him in death. Morris served in the US Navy during the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Betty M. Sons, son, Michael Sons, sister, Donna Troxel, and grandsons, Alex Sons and Andrew Sons.
A private memorial service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019