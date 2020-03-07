|
|
Morry Mannies
Muncie - "The Voice of the Cardinals", Morry Mannies, 81, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Westminster Village.
He was born on May 21, 1938 in Peru, the son of Luther and Ruby (Guinn) Mannies and graduated from Peru High School in 1956. Morry received is Bachelor and Master's Degrees in 1960 and 1963 from Ball State University. While at Ball State Morry was the President of his Freshman Class and his Senior Class.
Morry began his Radio Career at WARU in Peru as a disk jockey in 1952. When he came to Ball State University in 1956, he began his career immediately with WLBC Radio and worked for them for fifty-nine years. During those years Morry broadcast both Football and Basketball games for Muncie and Delaware County Schools. He broadcast four Muncie Central State Championships, one Delta State Championship and one Muncie Southside State Championship as well as Delaware County Tournaments. In 1956 Morry became the radio voice for the Ball State Cardinals football and basketball teams. He was known as "The Voice of the Cardinals" until his retirement in 2011. During his broadcast career, Morry did play-by-play for over 5,500 games at Ball State and Delaware County.
Following his graduation from Ball State, Morry spent eight years as a Speech and English Teacher at Muncie Central and subsequently was on the Ball State faculty for eight years as the director of Speech Education and Assistant Professor of Speech.
In 1975 Morry left the teaching profession and went into the business world. He spent fifty-one years in the life insurance business with Peckinpaugh Financial Group. During that period of time he received numerous awards for his achievements and became a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Roundtable.
In 1986 Morry became part-owner of WLBC and functioned as the station's sports director. Jim Davis (Creator of Garfield) was one of the partners along with Dave Smith and Al Rent. The partnership ended in 2011.
In addition to broadcasting, teaching and business involvements, Morry was privileged to function as Master of Ceremonies for over four hundred Ball State and community events. He was President of the Muncie YMCA and served for fifteen years on its Board of Directors. He was an Honorary Jaycee of the year, Honorary chairman for the , and the Honorary Chairman for the American Cancer Drive. He also served as co-chairman of the Ball Memorial Hospital Fund Drive, and received the Spirit of Chief Munsee Award for his service to the community.
During his career, Morry was honored with many awards. Most notably in 2005 he received the Distinguished Alumni Award which is the highest honor a Ball State graduate can achieve. He was inducted into six Halls of Fame: Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, Indiana Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Ball State Athletes Hall of Fame, Delaware County Athletic Hall of Fame, Indiana Broadcasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame and Mid-America Conference Hall of Fame.
He received the IHSAA Distinguished Media/Service Award, The Indiana Journalism Award, Basketball and Football Career Service Awards, and Charter Builder Award for the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. In 1989 Governor Evan Bayh and in 2000 Governor Mitch Daniels awarded Morry—The Sagamore of the Wabash. He was also a three-time Indiana Sportscaster of the year.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy in 2003; along with his parents.
Survivors include his son, Jeffery Mannies of Cleveland, Ohio; his daughter, Julie Mannies of Atlanta, Georgia; his sister, Donna Mannies-Grusenmeyer of Peru; brother-in-law, James Gothard (wife, Susan) of Lafayette; and a nephew, Tim Grusenmeyer of Ft. Wayne.
Keeping with his wishes, Morry will be cremated and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Morry E. Mannies Sportscasting Scholarship, Fund #7461, c/o Ball State University Foundation, 2800 West Bethel Ave. Muncie, Indiana 47304 or the Nancy J. Mannies Memorial Scholarship, Fund #30211, c/o Ball State University Foundation, 2800 West Bethel Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Morry's last words to his thousands of fans are "Good Night and Good Sports".
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020